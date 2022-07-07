Sona Goes For Gold... Like It?

Kartik's enjoying Europe... Mouni beats the mid-week blues... Ananya has something to share...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Not a new look... but its a LOOK! Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP!' writes Sonakshi Sinha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Doesn't Sona look gorgeous in this Falguni Shane Peacock gown?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood's newest bankable star, Kartik Aaryan, goes on a European holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

And that's how Mouni Roy beats the midweek blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty spends quality time with her pet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon gives some advice: 'When the skies are grey ... go hot pink!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan shows us a lovely way to wear white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Natasha Dalal joins her husband Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Poland, where they are shooting for Bawaal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhant on his birthday, 'Ghar vaapsi + Bhaiya Birthday = Happiness Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of Bol Bachchan by sharing a throwback picture with Director Rohit Shetty. 'Two Bol Bachchans shooting each other,' he captions this.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier shares a cryptic message: 'Be careful with your words. Once they are said, they can be only forgiven, not forgotten.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a new poster of her forthcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Liger will release on August 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu takes a morning selfie.