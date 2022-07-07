Sona Goes For Gold... Like It?

Kartik's enjoying Europe... Mouni beats the mid-week blues... Ananya has something to share...
'Not a new look... but its a LOOK! Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP!' writes Sonakshi Sinha.
Doesn't Sona look gorgeous in this Falguni Shane Peacock gown?
Bollywood's newest bankable star, Kartik Aaryan, goes on a European holiday.
And that's how Mouni Roy beats the midweek blues.
Athiya Shetty spends quality time with her pet.
Raveena Tandon gives some advice: 'When the skies are grey ... go hot pink!'
Hina Khan shows us a lovely way to wear white.
Natasha Dalal joins her husband Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Poland, where they are shooting for Bawaal.
Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhant on his birthday, 'Ghar vaapsi + Bhaiya Birthday = Happiness Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!!'
Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of Bol Bachchan by sharing a throwback picture with Director Rohit Shetty. 'Two Bol Bachchans shooting each other,' he captions this.
Manju Warrier shares a cryptic message: 'Be careful with your words. Once they are said, they can be only forgiven, not forgotten.'
Ananya Panday shares a new poster of her forthcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda.
Liger will release on August 25.
Kunal Kemmu takes a morning selfie.