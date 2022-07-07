News
Does Aishwarya Look WICKED?

Does Aishwarya Look WICKED?

By Rediff Movies
July 07, 2022 16:35 IST
After an early sneak peek, a few more details have been released about Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS-I.

A historical fiction based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's namesake novel, the film is set in the ninth century and revolves around the early life of the Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman.

The star-studded cast includes Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan: I will release in two parts; the first will hit the theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Here's a look at who plays whom in the film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in her debut film Iruvar, followed by Guru and Raavan.

The star has a double role in PS-1 -- she plays Mandakini Devi, the mother, and Nandini, the daughter.

Nandini, the antagonist in the tale, is married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (played by R Sarathkumar), the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan and Mani Ratnam have earlier worked on the political drama Aayutha Ezhuthu.

Trisha plays Kundavai Pirattiyar, the daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola, played by Prakash Raj.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

Vikram, who worked with Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam in Raavan, is Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince and commander of the northern troops in Sundara Chola's reign. He is Arulmozhi Varman's older brother.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

Ratnam earlier directed Karthi in Kaatru Veliyidai.

The actor plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of Vannar.

Rediff Movies
