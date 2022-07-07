Does Aishwarya Look WICKED?

After an early sneak peek, a few more details have been released about Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS-I.

A historical fiction based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's namesake novel, the film is set in the ninth century and revolves around the early life of the Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman.

The star-studded cast includes Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan: I will release in two parts; the first will hit the theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Here's a look at who plays whom in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in her debut film Iruvar, followed by Guru and Raavan.

The star has a double role in PS-1 -- she plays Mandakini Devi, the mother, and Nandini, the daughter.

Nandini, the antagonist in the tale, is married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (played by R Sarathkumar), the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom.

Trisha Krishnan and Mani Ratnam have earlier worked on the political drama Aayutha Ezhuthu.

Trisha plays Kundavai Pirattiyar, the daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola, played by Prakash Raj.

Vikram, who worked with Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam in Raavan, is Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince and commander of the northern troops in Sundara Chola's reign. He is Arulmozhi Varman's older brother.

Ratnam earlier directed Karthi in Kaatru Veliyidai.

The actor plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of Vannar.