Inside Janhvi's Beautiful Home

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her big Telugu debut Devara, co-starring Jr NTR, bought a stunning duplex apartment in the posh Bandra neighbourhood in north west Mumbai in 2022.

The gorgeous actress reportedly shelled out a whopping Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million) for the luxurious abode where she currently stays with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Just like her fashion, Janhvi's home is all about elegance, opulence and understated style. Namrata Thakker gives us a tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A hallway full of family photographs is the classic way of adding character and timelessness to your home.

And, of course, a good spot for clicking pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

If you want to add the luxe factor to your dining room, go for white walls, velvet dining chairs and a pretty chandelier to light up the space beautifully, just like Janhvi has done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Another corner of the home, where the white interiors look warm, inviting and attractive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A peek into Khushi's simple yet chic bedroom with minimal furniture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boney Kapoor/Instagram

The spacious and opulent living room looks elegant, thanks to the lilac sofa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boney Kapoor/Instagram

The gigantic oval mirror not only makes the space look modern but it's functional as well. With that, the long hanging chandelier adds more charm to the duplex apartment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Here's Janhvi walking down memory lane... quite literally. We just can't get enough of this nostalgic hallway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

This Bali style plunge pool is the cutest space in the entire apartment and definitely gram-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boney Kapoor/Instagram

How cool is that little bar corner at the back with high chairs? But it's the antique Ganesha statue that will grab your attention immediately.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boney Kapoor/Instagram

It's beautiful how this corner has some 'Sridevi' memorabilia along with some appealing artwork and figurines.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com