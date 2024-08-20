Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been living in their Bandra home in north west Mumbai for a few years now and it's got everything one could ask for: A big library, balconies, spacious terraces, antique artworks and cozy corners.

Spread across four floors, the house has been done up tastefully.

It's classy, it's chic, it's colonial and has an old world charm to it.

Namrata Thakker gives us a tour.

Wooden furniture, black and white flooring and a lot of greens in the background is what makes this terrace space so aesthetically appealing.

Bebo has a huge walk-in closet with a mirror but it's her shoe collection that we can't take our eyes off.

If Bebo loves her shoes, Saif certainly loves his books, and they take centrestage in the living room.

The antique chandelier adds character to the space.

Kareena, posing at the entrance of her bedroom. It has a touch of British style architecture, traditional yet contemporary.

How cool is this yoga room? We love the sliding glass doors too.

Another part of their home which looks vintage, thanks to the old fashioned chairs. It's a good spot for clicking pictures.

The terrace space where the family loves to celebrate festivities and host their guests.

We've got only two words for Taimur's bedroom: Absolutely Adorable. Especially the animal-themed wallpaper.

The view from Kareena and Saif's cosy bedroom. Also, how cute is that wall full of family portraits!

The library room with a little reading corner is Saif's favourite spot in the house.

Those candle stands give the room an old world charm.

