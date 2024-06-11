News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Inside Shahid-Mira's Home!

Inside Shahid-Mira's Home!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 11, 2024 10:26 IST
In 2022, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput moved into their ultra luxurious home in Worli, south central Mumbai, and since then Sasha and Mira have posted many pictures, giving glimpse into their duplex apartment.

From stunning sea views to modern architecture and art, their lavish home is indeed a sight for the eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

The gorgeous view of the Bandra-Worli sea link from Shahid and Mira's living room.

Also, how cool is that GIANT FOOT Installation?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Sasha has a wall dedicated to him but who's complaining, right?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

A huge marble centre table, panelled walls and a stunning art piece on the white wall, everything about their living room screams opulence.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Decking up the balcony can be a task but we love the greens, the cute coffee table and again that priceless VIEW!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Here's a peek into their workout space and it's nothing extraordinary yet very modern with a touch of teddy cuteness.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

The first thing about their dinning room that grabs your attention are those colourful curtains. Quite interesting and tastefully done.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

If you love getting ready and clicking pictures, a vanity room with loads of lighting and mirrors is a must.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Having a relaxed informal dinning space is a good idea when you like hosting friends time and again.

Those big plants in the background and that wooden round chair adds earthy vibes to room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Do you like those black stairs? We think they add so much character amidst the neutral tone of the house.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Another beautiful corner of their living room -- airy, spacious and soothing.

This one is Mira's favourite piano room and the those innovative lighting fixtures at the back are definitely the highlight, no?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Another stunning view from the apartment!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
