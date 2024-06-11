Inside Shahid-Mira's Home!

In 2022, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput moved into their ultra luxurious home in Worli, south central Mumbai, and since then Sasha and Mira have posted many pictures, giving glimpse into their duplex apartment.
From stunning sea views to modern architecture and art, their lavish home is indeed a sight for the eyes.
The gorgeous view of the Bandra-Worli sea link from Shahid and Mira's living room.
Also, how cool is that GIANT FOOT Installation?
Sasha has a wall dedicated to him but who's complaining, right?
A huge marble centre table, panelled walls and a stunning art piece on the white wall, everything about their living room screams opulence.
Decking up the balcony can be a task but we love the greens, the cute coffee table and again that priceless VIEW!
Here's a peek into their workout space and it's nothing extraordinary yet very modern with a touch of teddy cuteness.
The first thing about their dinning room that grabs your attention are those colourful curtains. Quite interesting and tastefully done.
If you love getting ready and clicking pictures, a vanity room with loads of lighting and mirrors is a must.
Having a relaxed informal dinning space is a good idea when you like hosting friends time and again.
Those big plants in the background and that wooden round chair adds earthy vibes to room.
Do you like those black stairs? We think they add so much character amidst the neutral tone of the house.
Another beautiful corner of their living room -- airy, spacious and soothing.
This one is Mira's favourite piano room and the those innovative lighting fixtures at the back are definitely the highlight, no?
Another stunning view from the apartment!