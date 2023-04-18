Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant

Ileana D'Cruz has announced that she is expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a couple of pictures and captioned them: 'Coming soon Can't wait to meet you my little darling.'

In the first picture, she posted an image of a baby's onesie with the text 'And so the adventure begins' written on it.

In another picture, Ileana dropped a picture of her pendant with the initials 'Mama'.

But she did not reveal the name of her partner.

Ileana has always been tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after they were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

But they have not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

She will be seen next in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.