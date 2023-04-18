News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant

Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant

Source: ANI
April 18, 2023 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ileana D'Cruz has announced that she is expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a couple of pictures and captioned them: 'Coming soon Can't wait to meet you my little darling.'

In the first picture, she posted an image of a baby's onesie with the text 'And so the adventure begins' written on it.

 

In another picture, Ileana dropped a picture of her pendant with the initials 'Mama'.

But she did not reveal the name of her partner.

Ileana has always been tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after they were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

But they have not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

She will be seen next in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Suitable Girl Is Playing A Vampire!
The Suitable Girl Is Playing A Vampire!
Rakul, Nushrratt, Mouni Say Hello!
Rakul, Nushrratt, Mouni Say Hello!
Salman-Pooja At Iftar Party
Salman-Pooja At Iftar Party
Why Have These People Gathered?
Why Have These People Gathered?
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Modi's New Target: Digital Media

More like this

Ananya's 'Sukoon' Weekend

Ananya's 'Sukoon' Weekend

Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Be A Hit?

Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Be A Hit?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances