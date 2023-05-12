News
Alia Is A Gucci Girl

Alia Is A Gucci Girl

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 12, 2023
Rakul enjoys seafood... Shraddha's summer style... Patralekhaa spends time with Dude...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has become the first Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci, and she is grateful: 'I'm honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a relatable post: 'Don't talk to me when I'm eating ... ok bye. Who relates to this?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor gets a summer haircut, and we like it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa spends time with Dude and writes, 'I love you....Always will Our little precious Dude....'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta takes husband Gene Goodenough to her home in Shimla for the first time: 'When your husband comes home with you for the first time & the family gifts him the traditional Himachali Topi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is 'posting a sunset at sunset'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Like Sarah Jane Dias's colourful coordset?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'11 years of falling in love with the world of movies. 11 years of #Ishaqzaade,' celebrates Arjun Kapoor.

REDIFF MOVIES
