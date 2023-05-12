Alia Is A Gucci Girl

Rakul enjoys seafood... Shraddha's summer style... Patralekhaa spends time with Dude...
Alia Bhatt has become the first Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci, and she is grateful: 'I'm honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.'
Rakul Singh shares a relatable post: 'Don't talk to me when I'm eating ... ok bye. Who relates to this?'
Shraddha Kapoor gets a summer haircut, and we like it!
Patralekhaa spends time with Dude and writes, 'I love you....Always will Our little precious Dude....'
Preity Zinta takes husband Gene Goodenough to her home in Shimla for the first time: 'When your husband comes home with you for the first time & the family gifts him the traditional Himachali Topi.'
Sonal Chauhan is 'posting a sunset at sunset'.
Like Sarah Jane Dias's colourful coordset?
'11 years of falling in love with the world of movies. 11 years of #Ishaqzaade,' celebrates Arjun Kapoor.