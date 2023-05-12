Tovino Thomas Tells The 'Real Kerala Story'

'This movie is not a reminder of the disaster we went through. It's a reminder of how we survived it.'

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas in 2018.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas's film 2018, which released on May 5, is being called the 'real Kerala Story' and now being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the thriller is set in the backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods, described as the worst floods, where reportedly 480 people died and 15 went missing.

The film tries to capture the devastating situation and how people from all over the world came together to fight the natural calamity.

Tovino confirms to Subhash K Jha, "We haven't exaggerated anything."

You are promoting your latest film 2018 as a pan-India film.

We wanted to do this before the release but could not. So we are doing it now.

It wasn't just the budget, it was also time constraints.

It is about the 2018 floods. Well, not so much about the floods as about the humane aspect of the crisis.

Story-wise, we have nothing new to offer.

Everyone knows what the devastating floods did to Kerala in 2018.

This movie is not a reminder of the disaster we went through. It's a reminder of how we survived it.

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas in 2018.

The visuals, I believe, are astounding?

They look like actual floods.

We built a huge water tank on 12 acres of land, which we filled and refilled while shooting.

We kept pumping fresh water.

By the end of the shoot, you must have suffered severe skin disorders.

Not only me, all the actors and technicians did.

All day we were immersed in water, for 45 days.

Of course, I suffered.

I am not Superman, at least not in real (laughs).

I caught a cold. My immunity was affected.

I got a severe ear infection.

We had to cancel shooting for two days and consult a doctor.

It was beyond endurance. I couldn't sleep.

The doctor advised that no water should go into my ears, but how was I supposed to avoid water ?

All the remaining scenes were underwater.

But it was all worth it, right?

Yes, I cannot complain.

I'm living a dream.

2018 is a success.

What people like is the emotions and the sentiments during those trying times.

The producers are now dubbing it into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.

Sadly, we don't gave a strong distribution system in Malayalam cinema.

In the case of 2018 and my previous film Neelavelicham, we have created an audio-visual spectacle that can only be enjoyed on the big screen.

For the average viewer, the film has to offer something far beyond what they see at home.

In today's times, they are not even willing to watch a 40-second video if it doesn't hold them. They want entertainment value for every second.

IMAGE: Images from 2018.

Just what is entertainment?

It is different things for different people. For me, entertainment is being immersed in a movie from first to the last.

For others, it may be colourful visuals, dance and song.

I can watch a film without a background score.

At the end of the day, I believe everybody has the right to be entertained in their own way. We, as film-makers, cannot tell the audience to like what we like.

As an actor, I can only focus on variety.

I was sure that the quality of Minnal Murali was very high.

I did want it released in theatres but who would have come during the pandemic? Netflix played a big hand in making it popular.

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas in Neelavelicham.

People have become very picky about seeing movies in theatres.

We can't blame them.

Cinema is, after all, entertainment.

It isn't oxygen. They can live without movies.

I try and imagine what the common man thinks. He knows which films will come on OTT.

He will then wonder if he should watch it in theatres. Going to a movie theatre is an event.

What we have to do is make movies more entertaining. Give them an audio-visual experience.

Interestingly you are calling 2018 the 'real Kerala story'?

Yes, because we haven't exaggerated anything.

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali.

What is your next film about?

My next is ARM or 'Ajay's Second Heist'.

It is not a heist film; it is more than that.

It takes place in three time zones.

I play three roles.

Kamal Haasan sir has done multiple roles. When you watch the film, you will know why I play three roles.

You are planning a sequel to Minnal Murali?

That's on the cards, but I can't tell you when we will start shooting.

Director Basil Joseph may shoot another film before Minnal Murali.

Basil is very busy is an actor as well.

Today is his daughter's baptism, but I couldn't make it.

It is some 12-13 hour drive from where I am. He understands.