Salman-Pooja Attend Iftar>/em> Party

Congress politician Baba Siddique and his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual star-studded Iftar party, and the who's who of Bollywood arrived to taste the elaborate spread.

Years after they famously made up at Baba Siddique's Iftar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan met up yet another at the event, this time as blockbuster co-stars.

Salman Khan takes time off from the promotions of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Co-star Pooja Hegde gives him company.

Hosts Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique with the legendary Salim Khan.

Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri with Atul Agnihotri and BJP politician and designer Shaina NC.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

Pulkit Samrat.

Zaheer Iqbal.

Urvashi Dholakia.

Renu and Madhur Bhandarkar.

The Burmawala brothers: Abbas-Mustan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar