News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salman-Pooja Attend Iftar>/em> Party

Salman-Pooja Attend Iftar>/em> Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 17, 2023 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress politician Baba Siddique and his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual star-studded Iftar party, and the who's who of Bollywood arrived to taste the elaborate spread.

Years after they famously made up at Baba Siddique's Iftar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan met up yet another at the event, this time as blockbuster co-stars.

Salman Khan takes time off from the promotions of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

 

Co-star Pooja Hegde gives him company.

 

Hosts Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique with the legendary Salim Khan.

 

Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri with Atul Agnihotri and BJP politician and designer Shaina NC.

 

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

 

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

 

Pulkit Samrat.

 

Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Urvashi Dholakia.

 

Renu and Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

The Burmawala brothers: Abbas-Mustan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances