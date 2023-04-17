Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Be A Superhit?

Salman Khan's last big release -- Dabangg 3 -- released in December 2019, and scored Rs 146.11 crore (Rs 1.4611 billion).

This is why his newest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has such huge expectations.

The superstar hasn't been seen as a main lead in a theatrical release for three years and four months and while he has arrived on OTT (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai) or special appearances (Antim: The Final Truth, Pathaan, Godfather), this biggie is running entirely on his shoulders.

His last Eid release was 2019's Bharat, which entered the Rs 200 Crore Club.

With expectations being reset given the current theatrical situation, it would be good if his newest release surpasses that milestone.

After all, most of the new releases are not finding it easy to even score a century.

The stage is set for the biggie to perform well, with the film releasing in close to 5,000 screens. That gives it potential to earn Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) per day at an average though as long as a start of around Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) comes in on Friday and then the big push takes the film to a Rs 90 crore-Rs 100 crore (Rs 900 million to Rs 1 billion) weekend, it would set the stage for a superhit.