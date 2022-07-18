INSIDE Katrina's BEACH BIRTHDAY Party!

It was her first birthday after her marriage so it was bound to be special.

Between her loved ones, the sun, the sand and the sea, Katrina Kaif, who turned 39 on July 16, had a amazing time.

Joining her at the fun-filled beach party were husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Kat's sister Isabelle Kaif, her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and the couple's friends -- Mini Mathur -Kabir Khan, Angira Dhar-Anand Tiwari, Ileana D'Cruz, Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

They partied at Bollywood's favourite holiday destination, the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky wishes his wife: 'Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

Katrina bonds with sister Isabelle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari, who's reportedly dating Sunny Kaushal, joins the celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina with her girls, The Fame Game, Mentalhood Director Karishma Kohli and Mini Mathur.

Kat's friendship with Mini goes back to 2009, when she featured in Mini's husband Kabir Khan's film, New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Anand Tiwari has enjoyed a bond with Vicky ever since he directed the latter in the romantic film, Love Per Square Foot.

Interestingly, that is reportedly when Anand fell in love with the leading lady, Angira Dhar, whom he married last year.

Anand and Vicky are now collaborating on another project together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana joins Angira, Sharvari, Katrina, Isabelle, Karishma and Sunny.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Girls just wanna have fun, don't they?!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Why should the guys be left behind?

Sunny, Kabir Khan, Anand, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, Mardani Actor Mikhail Yawalkar and Vicky enjoy a dip in the pool.

BTW, is Ileana dating Sebastien? That's what udti udti khabar seems to be saying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

Mini takes a selfie with the gang.