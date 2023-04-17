Rakul, Kajol, Mouni Say Hello!

Film folk attended the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2023 held at Mumbai's JW Marriott hotel on Sunday, April 16.

The green carpet saw some terrific fashion ensembles, and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures them for us.

Rakul Singh dazzles in red.

Kajol gives the sari an exciting take.

Madhuri Dixit channels her inner princess.

Madhoo Shah wears her version of an LBD.

Mouni Roy looks regal.

Nargis Fakhri smiles for the camera.

Lady in red Hina Khan.

Dia Mirza in a georgette sari with silver embroidery.

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks smart in a cut-out dress.

The Men In Black: Anil Kapoor with his The Night Manager co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ishita Raj Sharma and Elli AvrRam.