News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakul, Kajol, Mouni Say Hello!

Rakul, Kajol, Mouni Say Hello!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 17, 2023 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk attended the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2023 held at Mumbai's JW Marriott hotel on Sunday, April 16.

The green carpet saw some terrific fashion ensembles, and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures them for us.

Rakul Singh dazzles in red.

 

Kajol gives the sari an exciting take.

 

Madhuri Dixit channels her inner princess.

 

Madhoo Shah wears her version of an LBD.

 

Mouni Roy looks regal.

 

Nargis Fakhri smiles for the camera.

 

Lady in red Hina Khan.

 

Dia Mirza in a georgette sari with silver embroidery.

 

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks smart in a cut-out dress.

 

The Men In Black: Anil Kapoor with his The Night Manager co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Ishita Raj Sharma and Elli AvrRam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Spies, Superstars, A Crazy Bear On OTT
Spies, Superstars, A Crazy Bear On OTT
The Year Gone By, With Alia-Ranbir
The Year Gone By, With Alia-Ranbir
Satish Kaushik's Daughter: 'Had world's best dad'
Satish Kaushik's Daughter: 'Had world's best dad'
'Suicide': Pawar amid NCP leaders joining BJP buzz
'Suicide': Pawar amid NCP leaders joining BJP buzz
Will Annamalai's 'DMK Files' Help BJP?
Will Annamalai's 'DMK Files' Help BJP?
Modi called me a friend and then...: Gehlot
Modi called me a friend and then...: Gehlot
PIX: Barcelona held to goalless draw; Juventus lose
PIX: Barcelona held to goalless draw; Juventus lose

More like this

Disha's Hot Palat Moment

Disha's Hot Palat Moment

Rashmika Gives You A Kiss!

Rashmika Gives You A Kiss!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances