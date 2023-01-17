News
How Many Years Have Akshay-Twinkle Been Married?

By Rediff Movies
January 17, 2023 17:06 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share a beautiful moment on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

'Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina', Akshay writes, referring to the name Twinkle's parents Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna gave her.

The couple are currently in the UK, where Twinkle -- also known as Mrs Funny Bones by her army of fans -- is pursuing a fiction writing course.

 

Wishes from their friends have started pouring in.

Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff writes, 'Happy anniversary sir wish the both of you the best years of your lives ahead.'

His Housefull movies partner Riteish Deshmukh writes, 'Happy anniversary dearest @twinklerkhanna and @akshaykumar - wishing you great health, happiness and love.'

His Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty leading lady Sonakshi Sinha wishes too: 'Happy happy anniversary you two.'

Akshay and Twinkle had a low-key wedding with just 50 people on January 17, 2001 at their designer friends Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's home.

They are proud parents to Aarav, 20, and Nitara, 10.

