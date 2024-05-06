'Is This The Best Catch Of The IPL?'

Kolkata Knight Riders' came up with a dominating performance to thump Lucknow Super Giants.



Not only were KKR superior with the bat and ball, but also outplayed their opponents in the field with some excellent catches.



Ramandeep Singh's stunning grab for KKR had Commentator Ravi Shastri yelling: 'What a catch! Is that the best catch of the IPL?'



LSG vs KKR: A look at the best catches...





Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh produced an amazing catch to give KKR an early wicket.

Arshin Kulkarni got a big fat leading edge as he closed the face of the bat trying to flick Mitchell Starc on the leg side, with the ball going high over point.

Ramandeep covered good ground, running back 21 metres and just when it looked the ball was getting away from him, he put in a full length dive and while in the air he pouched the ball with his both hands outstretched to complete a fabulous catch.





K L Rahul

The LSG skipper was superb with the gloves with a couple of sharp catches.

Rahul took a beauty to get rid of his opposite number Shreyas Iyer. Yash Thakur bowled a bouncer which went down the leg side, Iyer got a glove as he missed the pull shot. Rahul dove to his left to take a stunning one-handed catch.

He had earlier taking another fine catch, diving to his right, to dismiss Phil Salt off the bowling of Naveen-ul-Haq.

Devdutt Padikkal

Padikkal had a rollercoaster few minutes on the field after coming on as a substitute. His team-mates were stunned as he missed an easy catch to dismiss Sunil Narine. The West Indian couldn't time the lofted shot off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi which went quite high. Padikkal was in place to take the straightforward chance at long on. He did well to judge the catch cleanly, but seemed to have taken it casually as he ended up losing his balance and crossed over the ropes to gift Narine a six.



A couple of balls later Bishnoi had his man. Narine again went for the straight lofted shot and ended up hitting it high.

Padikkal, who was well inside the boundary ropes, made no mistake this time around as he not only took the catch cleanly but also maintained his balance.



Krishnappa Gowtham

Another substitute made his presence felt on the field. Krishnappa Gowtham took a superb running catch to get rid of Andre Russell. The KKR right-hander looked to loft Naveen-ul-Haq's full wide delivery over the off side but ended up slicing it high.

Gowtham kept his eyes on the ball as he ran back and put in the dive at the last second to completed a stunning catch.

VOTE: KKR VS LSG: WHICH WAS THE BEST CATCH?

Photographs: BCCI, Jio Cinema/X