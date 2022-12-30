How Akshay Celebrated Twinkle's Birthday!

It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.
Twinkle Khanna turned 48 on December 29.
Ms Funnybones brought in her birthday in Goa with hubby Akshay Kumar and her family and friends.
She writes, 'The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead! #thefeastinthefields'
The birthday girl with Akshay, son Aarav, daughter Nitara and friends.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying with their sons Taimur and Jeh in Switzerland.
She writes, 'The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth?Strawberry lollipop anyone?'
What's Kartik Aaryan breakfasting on in Paris?
Huma Qureshi walks the streets of New York and writes, 'Walk & Shop, some Sun in the Park, kuch Friends, thodi Coffee, lusting over @schiaparelli and chilling with my new furry friends.'
Sonkashi Sinha, who's in Finland, is '... looking forward to experiencing a snowy new year!'
Mouni Roy enjoys the beaches of Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi.
Krystle D'souza goes pub hopping in Goa.
Mrunal Thakur is 'on a mini work tour' in Bengaluru 'before the year ends!'
'Floating on the Dead Sea was an experience!' says Family Man's Neeraj Madhav.