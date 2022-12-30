News
How Akshay Celebrated Twinkle's Birthday!

By Rediff Movies
December 30, 2022 14:35 IST
It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna turned 48 on December 29.

Ms Funnybones brought in her birthday in Goa with hubby Akshay Kumar and her family and friends.

She writes, 'The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead! #thefeastinthefields'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

The birthday girl with Akshay, son Aarav, daughter Nitara and friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying with their sons Taimur and Jeh in Switzerland.

She writes, 'The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth?Strawberry lollipop anyone?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

What's Kartik Aaryan breakfasting on in Paris?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi walks the streets of New York and writes, 'Walk & Shop, some Sun in the Park, kuch Friends, thodi Coffee, lusting over @schiaparelli and chilling with my new furry friends.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonkashi Sinha, who's in Finland, is '... looking forward to experiencing a snowy new year!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy enjoys the beaches of Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza goes pub hopping in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is 'on a mini work tour' in Bengaluru 'before the year ends!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Madhav/Instagram

'Floating on the Dead Sea was an experience!' says Family Man's Neeraj Madhav.

