Rediff.com  » News » What Were Twinkle And Pichai Chatting About?

What Were Twinkle And Pichai Chatting About?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 20, 2022 12:41 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai anchored the 'Women Will' session at the Google for India Summit 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday, December 19, 2022. But we guess Mrs Funnybones stole the show.

 

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna at the Google for India Summit 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sundar Pichai speaks during the chat with Twinkle at the summit. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sundar in conversation with Twinkle. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sundar and Twinkle had an engaging chat. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pichai met the President, prime minister and IT minister during his visit to New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sundar Pichai with women AI innovators: Left to right: Wysa Founder & CEO Jo Aggarwal, Niramai Health Analytix Founder Dr Geetha Manjunath, Telangana State Director of Emerging Technology Rama Devi at the 'Women Will' session at the summit. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

