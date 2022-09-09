News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Akshay Is The PERFECT FAMILY MAN

Why Akshay Is The PERFECT FAMILY MAN

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 09, 2022 08:54 IST
Akshay Kumar may not have tasted success with his recent films, but he's one of the busiest actors around, churning out an average of four-five films a year.

But he always makes time for his family.

Akki knows just how to perfectly balance work with family time, and Namrata Thakker shows us why on his 55th birthday on September 9.

 

Enjoying pool time with daughter Nitara on their European holiday.

 

Akshay tries his hand at painting, with the women in his life, wife Twinkle Khanna and Nitara.

 

Chilling with the Mrs while holidaying in the Maldives.

 

Akshay celebrates son Aarav's 18th birthday in the goofiest way possible.

 

Practicing kicks with Nitara before she goes for her karate test.

 

That's how Akshay likes spending his weekends -- Hosting game nights for friends and family.

 

Akshay and Twinkle go on a boat ride because Sundays are fun days.

 

An adorable throwback picture of Akshay with sister Alka on an outdoor shoot.

And yes, his sister is feeding him. #SiblingGoals we say!

 

Akshay celebrating Mother's Day with mum Aruna Bhatia and sister Alka. Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8, 2021.

 

Having fun with Nitara on the sets of Pad Man.

 

Like father, like son!

 

Family holidays be like.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films

REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films

How Akshay Kumar Deals With Flops!

How Akshay Kumar Deals With Flops!

