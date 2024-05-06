News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SIT inspects HD Revanna's Bengaluru home in woman's abduction case

SIT inspects HD Revanna's Bengaluru home in woman's abduction case

Source: PTI
May 06, 2024 17:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Special Investigation Team probing the case against Janata Dal-Secular MLA HD Revanna in connection with the alleged kidnapping and illegal confining of a woman carried out a spot inspection at his residence at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Revanna (second from left) being taken into custody by SIT officials in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station, in Bengaluru, May 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summoned his lawyer, Gopal, for the spot inspection.

 

Two days ago, the SIT had inspected the MLA's house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

Revanna, son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is facing two cases. One pertains to the molestation of the cook in which Revanna's son Prajwal is also an accused.

The second one is a kidnapping case registered on May 2. The victim's son charged that Revanna's aide Sathish Babanna took his mother on a bike on April 29 and put her in an illegal confinement after videos surfaced showing Prajwal allegedly tied and raped her.

The woman has been rescued. The police team is going around the places where she was allegedly sexually brutalised.

Many explicit videos and photographs of several women have surfaced who were allegedly raped, molested and filmed by Prajwal.

The SIT took the two complainants to various locations where the rape and molestation took place.

Meanwhile, Revanna's lawyer Gopal alleged that the SIT team did not let him inside the JD-S leader's Basavanagudi house.

He charged that he was given notice for the spot inspection but the SIT did not allow him inside.

"I am not allowed inside though I should have been present there. Illegal things are going on. I am not against spot inspection. When the SIT served me a notice to be present here, why I was kept outside? Did I say that I will not cooperate?" Gopal sought to know.

Stating that a list of seized items has to be provided, he wondered whom the SIT will hand over to.

"Shouldn't you (SIT) provide it to the person authorised for spot inspection? The SIT is doing it in a one-sided manner. They are doing it keeping the process away from my glare," the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, security personnel are on the alert at the Kempegowda International Airport anticipating the arrival of Prajwal from abroad. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued against him.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna taken into custody
Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna taken into custody
Sexual abuse: Prajwal will be suspended, says HDK
Sexual abuse: Prajwal will be suspended, says HDK
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex videos
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex videos
Snap ties with Israeli varsity: Ashoka students to VC
Snap ties with Israeli varsity: Ashoka students to VC
Sensex closes flat, Nifty slips on profit taking
Sensex closes flat, Nifty slips on profit taking
Leave alone 400, BJP won't get more than...: Rahul
Leave alone 400, BJP won't get more than...: Rahul
When Will This Heat Wave End?
When Will This Heat Wave End?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances