Rediff.com  » Movies » How Kareena Spent Her Weekend

How Kareena Spent Her Weekend

By Rediff Movies
April 11, 2022 14:39 IST
Disha takes a selfie... Ananya loves pizza... Shanaya plays ball...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor picks an all-black look for the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave in Mumbai over the weekend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What do you think about her look?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya PandayN has her finger on every pi...zza!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor plays ball.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala shares a throwback pic from the Kurup promotions in Dubai. The Malayalam film, starring Dulquer Salmaan, released last November and was a big draw in theatres.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Not without my mask, insists Sanya Malhotra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna, who has been shooting with Vijay, still can't get over the moment: 'What a couple of days it's been! I can't wait for you guys to see the magic.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who let the dogs out? Priyanka Chopra, of course.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

 

 
