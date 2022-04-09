Priyanka, the SUNSHINE GIRL!

Sunshine girl Priyanka Chopra shows us what happens 'when the sun hits just right'.
Please click on the images for a look at PeeCee.
IMAGE: PeeCee wears a yellow kurta with white pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: A fan commented, 'Love this color combo! And you look so pretty! Glowing in the sun!'
And we agree!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: PeeCee sends us these pictures from Los Angeles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: She sure looks like a gorgeous desi girl!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
X