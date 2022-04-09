News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka, the SUNSHINE GIRL!

Priyanka, the SUNSHINE GIRL!

By Rediff Movies
April 09, 2022 09:36 IST
Sunshine girl Priyanka Chopra shows us what happens 'when the sun hits just right'.

Please click on the images for a look at PeeCee.

 

IMAGE: PeeCee wears a yellow kurta with white pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A fan commented, 'Love this color combo! And you look so pretty! Glowing in the sun!'
And we agree!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: PeeCee sends us these pictures from Los Angeles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She sure looks like a gorgeous desi girl!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
