Priyanka, the SUNSHINE GIRL!

Sunshine girl Priyanka Chopra shows us what happens 'when the sun hits just right'.

Please click on the images for a look at PeeCee.

IMAGE: PeeCee wears a yellow kurta with white pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: A fan commented, 'Love this color combo! And you look so pretty! Glowing in the sun!'

And we agree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: PeeCee sends us these pictures from Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: She sure looks like a gorgeous desi girl!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram