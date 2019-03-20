PIX: Dress up like Shraddha, Alia, Kiara this Holi

March 20, 2019 15:38 IST

Need some fashion inspiration for Holi? We've got you covered!

It's tricky to dress up for an occasion like Holi.

You want to keep your fashion game on point, but at the same time, you know things are going to get down and dirty.

So how do you balance it out?

Well, Namrata Thakker gives you the Bollywood guide to rock your Holi attire!

Indo-fusion style

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

If you're heading for a no-colour, no-water Holi party, opt for an Indo-fusion sari, like Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Plus, that orange flame is perfect for summer.

An evening party look

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

Wear a simple but elegant black lehenga choli for an evening party with your friends and family.

And we bet you would look as pretty as Alia Bhatt.

Classic Chandni style

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Wear a white pair of pants and team it with a simple white kurta if you're playing with colours.

It's the classic Chandni look that can never go wrong.

Give it a sexy twist

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

You can put your curves on display like Poonam Panday!

Go desi in white

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

If you want a desi look, grab that lacy white salwar kameez, and you're good to go. Urvashi Dholakia would agree.

Fuss-free look

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

If you want look chic, but don't want to compromise on comfort, pick a loose dress or a shirt dress, like Anushka Sharma.

Twinning with your BFF

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

Twinning is the latest trend, and you can give it a try like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Shorts can never go wrong

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Don't want to waste too much time deciding what to wear for Holi?

Well, just wear an old pair of denim shorts along with a simple red tee and you will stand out in the crowd anyway.

Comfort over everything else

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

If comfort is your top priority, go for harem pants. Swara Bhaskar will agree.

The Sari look

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bedi/Twitter

Want to get filmi this Holi? Then, you have to look like a heroine, no?

A simple sari will do, but pair it with a sexy blouse, and you'll have your Bollywood moment for sure!

Put on your shades

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Want to look cool while playing safe this Holi? Go grab a pair of Aviator shades. Yes, it's that simple.

Safe headgear

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Save those luscious locks from chemical colours like Kalki Koechlin.