Heeramandi Leads May's OTT Releases

May offers a mix of original Web series and digital movie premieres on OTT.

Joginder Tuteja lists your summer entertainment, coming up.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: May 1

Heeramandi tells the story of courtesans in the pre-independence era.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for high drama and opulence, and if the trailer of Heeramandi is any indication, this is a must watch.

The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman.

Shaitaan

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: May 3

Shaitaan, a supernatural horror thriller, was a big success in theatres, and in fact, still running in a couple of shows.

Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, it was a terrifying outing for patrons in the dark auditoriums.

Like our review says, 'At the heart of its wild, wayward supernatural spectacle is R Madhavan and his exceptional command on duality of emotions. Like a chameleon, he transforms from friendly and trustworthy to mean, magnetic and menacing in no time.'

Manjummel Boys

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: May 3

Another huge success in theatres, Malayalam film Manjummel Boys is a survival film based on a true story.

Like our review notes, 'Manjummel Boys is a well oiled machine of a screenplay that is efficiently staged without losing its momentum.'

The Broken News S2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: May 3

The newsroom drama The Broken News returns with its second season in May.

The first season was a decent success, prompting the makers to arrive with the second installment.

Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar, this one promises to be a riveting drama all over again.

Undekhi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Release date: May 10

One of the best Web series on the Indian OTT space, Undekhi will premiere its third season soon.

The series has two evil characters, Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and Rinku paaji (Surya Sharma) as its central protagonists, and is set in Himachal Pradesh with crime, sex and drugs blending in.

The Goat Life

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: May 10

The Goat Life is based on the horrific real life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer, who was forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia. The film is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel, Aadujeevitham.

Directed by Blessy, the survival drama stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis and KR Gokul.

Yodha

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 15

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha was promoted well but still, its theatrical business was low.

The hijack thriller, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, saw good action sequences.

But as our review notes, 'There is no end to Yodha’s airhead logic.'

Madgaon Express

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: May 17

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends (Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary), who go on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Like our review observes, 'Madgaon Express understands that its charm lies in its inherent silliness and then works around as pure unadulterated entertainment, which makes it eminently watchable.'

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: May 17

Randeep Hooda plays freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the biopic, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep took over directing from Mahesh Manjrekar, who quit the project citing differences with the actor over the script and inclusion of irrelevant historical figures and events.

As our review notes, 'With the kind of money and talent that has gone into making this movie, a really good biopic of a personality like Savarkar could be made. But this film is lost in polemics, as is the case with almost every biopic and period drama today.'