Has Hina Khan Ever Looked HOTTER?

If you thought Hina Khan was raising the temperature in the French Riviera with this pleated red gown, you'd be right.
Until -- whoo hoo!! -- she stepped out in this lacy black number.
She limited her make-up to contoured cheeks and brown lips.
Strappy black stilettos, a charming pair of earrings and a seductive air were all she needed to complete her look.
'Forgive me, for I have sinned,' she says on Instagram.
For a lesson in seduction from Hina Khan, please click on the images.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram
