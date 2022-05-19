Has Hina Khan Ever Looked HOTTER?

If you thought Hina Khan was raising the temperature in the French Riviera with this pleated red gown, you'd be right.

Until -- whoo hoo!! -- she stepped out in this lacy black number.

She limited her make-up to contoured cheeks and brown lips.

Strappy black stilettos, a charming pair of earrings and a seductive air were all she needed to complete her look.

'Forgive me, for I have sinned,' she says on Instagram.

For a lesson in seduction from Hina Khan, please click on the images.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

