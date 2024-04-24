'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'

'Laapataa Ladies opened a lot of doors for me.'

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel captured hearts with her portrayal of Phool Kumari in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

With a lead role in Kiran Rao's acclaimed Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel's career has taken off.

The 16 year old, who has been acting since she was four, starred in television soaps until her big Bollywood break happened.

She revelled in the opportunity to play Phool Kumari, a young village bride who discovers herself after the unsettling but life-altering crises.

Nitanshi is also an influencer and digital creator, with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

All this hustle while she's busy prepping for her exams.

"During Laapataa Ladies, I was lucky because online classes were on at the time. I used to attend online classes in my sari as I was filming. Sometimes my teacher would question me because I had to cover myself so that my look doesn't get revealed," Nitanshi tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

How has life changed after Laapataa Ladies?

The film opened a lot of doors for me.

I feel more confident in my craft now.

There's so much self-belief that I think I can take up any project, give my best, and ace it.

I have gotten so much love from audiences and seniors in the industry that it's overwhelming.

I get calls from superstars. I'm holding my heart and it's like, "Oh my God, they are calling me? I am their fan and they love my work!"

I consider myself really blessed.

IMAGE: Nitanshi with Aamir Khan and Kiran and Team Laapataa Ladies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

How did Laapataa Ladies happen to you? I read somewhere that you were cast for a television show but you let go of that project for this film.

Right before Laapataa Ladies, I had auditioned for a TV show and was selected. I was the lead in that project and was required to travel to Rajasthan in the next three days.

That's when I landed the part in Laapataa Ladies.

I met Aamir (Khan) sir and was worried about dates and he's like, 'Aarey, ma'am ki dates nahi mil rahi hain (We can't get ma'am's dates).'

I told him I would obviously free up my dates, and then Aamir sir said, 'We need you as Phool. Please tell them that you have been cast in our production. We want only you.'

What did Kiran and Aamir say about your audition?

They really loved the audition.

Both of them value people for the qualities they possess.

When I went to meet Aamir sir and Kiran ma'am, they said, 'Nitanshi, stay the way you are.' They loved my performance.

The whole day was super memorable.

IMAGE: Nitanshi and Sparsh Srivastav on the sets of Laapataa Ladies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Being a city girl, what was your process to transform into the coy village bride, Phool Kumari?

I am a complete K-pop girl. I used to dance on BTS and Blackpink songs all day long. I even shot India's first K-pop music video.

And then I got Phool Kumari.

I told myself this is my time for a complete transformation. As homework, I started watching old Hindi films with my mom because I had never seen this era.

We sat down with the character and I wanted to give my best. I wanted to represent theBharatiya woman in all her glory.

She symbolises innocence.

She symbolises traditional rootedness, confidence, perseverance, and most importantly, hopefulness.

She represents 99.9 percent women in India right now.

IMAGE: Nitanshi with Pratibha Ranta, Kiran Rao and Sparsh Srivastav. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

You made several theatre visits with your co-stars to watch the audience reaction. What's been the most memorable reaction for you?

There's this particular scene where Phool gets her first salary.

I remember every theatre that I've gone to, women would stand up with tears in their eyes. That scene reminded them of their first salary.

People all over India were supporting me, loving me like their own.

I was in Pune and an aunty told me, 'Phool, you will definitely get a National Award.'

I got so emotional.

How do you strike a balance between your work and studies, especially during outdoor shoots? Even now, you are constantly travelling, promoting films and making public appearances.

I am a Class 12 student and yes, have to look after my studies as well.

Education is my first priority.

I try to balance between studies and my shoots. I carry books on my sets.

I also gave my exams during the shoot.

IMAGE: Nitanshi with her parents, Rashi and Nitin Goel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Did you ever have to say no to a project because of studies?

Many times, especially during my 10th standard examinations.

My mom says that you should study now, acting can happen any time.

How do your family and friends react to your success?

They are very supportive.

Initially, my relatives would wonder about this profession.

I don't come from an acting family background, so they would be like, 'Are you sure this is going to happen? Don't be in this delusion that you can become the next Deepika Padukone.'

But my mom always believed in me. She would say your dreams should be big.

I believe in manifestation. Just recently, I manifested that I want to be the Lady Shah Rukh Khan.

I want to rule over everyone's hearts.

I want everyone's love.

You are a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Yes. I got a glimpse of him during Iradi's reception. I felt star-struck.

I am also manifesting to share screen space with him someday.

Were you a filmi kid?

I was very filmi.

I was very fond of television during my childhood. I loved performing on stage.

In school, I used to perform in every dance or drama competition, and I would win them all.

I used to dance on Sridevi's songs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

You have a Instagram fandom of over 10 million, who call themselves Nitashians. How important it is for you to keep in touch with fans?

They are like family to me. They are my comfort space.

I like to share every little update with my fans -- from my haircut, to my next big announcement, to how school went, to what nail paint I have to put, to what songs I should listen to, what I should eat...

I feel blessed that so many people, whom I have never met, support me from afar.

Like I said, I don't have a filmi background.

I do not have a godfather.

I believe that if I can do this, anyone can.

What's your equation with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao like? Do you think you can reach out to them for career advice?

I have always looked up to them.

They are like a school of cinema; now I can say I've graduated from this school.

They are like family to me.

We have discussions on life, what I should do in school...

The way they listen to my personal life is heart-warming.

Aamir sir and I sing as well!

What's next for you?

There are lots of exciting things in line.

I want to play beautiful characters with beautiful stories.

I want to touch people's hearts through my characters.