The man behind Kuldeep's improved batting...

IMAGE: In the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, Kuldeep Yadav scored an unbeaten on 35 off 26. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that skipper Rohit Sharma helped him improve his batting skills during the five-match Test series against England at home from January to March this year.

In India's 4-1 triumph over England at home, Kuldeep contributed with not just the ball but also the bat. He took 19 wickets in four games, including a five-wicket haul and scored 97 runs in six innings at an average of 19.40, with the best score of 30.

Last month, during his side's IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, on May 29, Kuldeep scored a valuable 35 not out in 26 balls with five fours and a six, taking his team to a respectable total of 153/9. Though DC lost the game, Kuldeep top-scored for his side and added another feather to his growing reputation as a capable batter.

Speaking to the media ahead of DC's match against Rajasthan Royals, Kuldeep said: "Rohit bhai does not talk to me much about bowling because I am doing what he wants from me with the ball.

"He was concerned about my batting. He told me to improve my batting. I worked on it during the Test series against England [at home earlier this year] and he was impressed by my hard work. He used to be with me in the nets and speak to me about the nuances of batting. This helped me a lot and now I am enjoying my batting as much as my bowling," said Kuldeep.

DC will face RR at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi (10 points) is in the sixth position in the season with five wins, and six losses. RR is at the second spot, with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points.