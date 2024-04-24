Meet The Cutest Celeb Couples

From penning down heartfelt birthday wishes to posting loved-up pictures and indulging in adorable, and sometimes even flirty, Insta banter, these celebrity couples are hands-down the cutest on social media and have been dishing out some serious relationship goals for a while now.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at celeb couples whose Insta game is the best.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan /Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan have been together for almost 10 years and continue to restore our faith in love with their solid commitment to each other.

Earlier this year, Vignesh wrote a beautiful message for her on Valentine's Day, which read, 'A decade with my Thangam! from u being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir & Ulagam becoming You & Me! Blessed to have Come a long way with sooo much of moments to cherish in our old age & for the next births to come. love you so much uyir.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

After keeping their relationship a secret, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth got engaged last month.

The Heeramandi actor shared this B&W picture on Insta last week to wish her man: 'Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

If there's one couple that's been making us swoon over their mushy pictures on social media ever since they got married, it's Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

They don't just look cute together but they love having fun with each other and don't shy away from making goofy faces for the camera.

No wonder, newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are considered cool by Gen Z.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh don't post their pictures too often but when they do, they end up breaking the internet, courtesy their electrifying chemistry.

Also, their flirty banter on Insta is already legendary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu is a superstar and Namrata Shirodkar is a beauty pageant winner but together they are like any other couple who love spending time with their children and friends.

Simple, relatable and super adorable is what defines this couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's cute family moments will melt your hearts too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza /Instagram

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are Instagram's darling couple, thanks to their cute pictures and hilarious reels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Not only have they mastered the art of taking selfies together but Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul know exactly how to express their love for each other on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar /Instagram

Dreamy vacations pictures to twinning and putting their best fashion foot forward on social media, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Instagram game has a lot of jazz and we love it.