News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails

After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2024 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, six schools  in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email on May 1, 2024 claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police along with the bomb disposal squad and crime branch teams were checking the schools, they said.

"Some schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts. So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us about it. This seems to be on the lines of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi some days back," DCP cyber crime branch Lavina Sinha told PTI.

 

"As per our primary investigation, the email's domain is out of India," she said.

The local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel were checking the schools, the official said.

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday.

Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email on May 1, 2024 claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police
Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police
Delhi students skip schools a day after bomb scare
Delhi students skip schools a day after bomb scare
LS polls: World's largest peacetime movement of men
LS polls: World's largest peacetime movement of men
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on Tuesday
Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on Tuesday
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'

Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'

3.4L CAPFs with state forces to be deployed for LS poll

3.4L CAPFs with state forces to be deployed for LS poll

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances