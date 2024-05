After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, six schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email on May 1, 2024 claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police along with the bomb disposal squad and crime branch teams were checking the schools, they said.

"Some schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts. So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us about it. This seems to be on the lines of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi some days back," DCP cyber crime branch Lavina Sinha told PTI.

"As per our primary investigation, the email's domain is out of India," she said.

The local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel were checking the schools, the official said.

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday.

Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email on May 1, 2024 claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.