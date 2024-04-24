News
Arti Singh's Star-Studded Sangeet

Arti Singh's Star-Studded Sangeet

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 24, 2024 16:48 IST
Television actor Arti Singh, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is all set to get married on April 25 in Mumbai.

After a colourful haldi ceremony, the couple hosted a grand sangeet ceremony, and invited their starry friends.

Arti with her beau, Deepak Chauhan, who is a businessman.

According to reports, this will be an arranged marriage.

 

Shefali Jariwala.

 

Rashami Desai.

 

Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek.

 

Krushna's wife, Kashmera, with their sons.

 

Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain.

 

Karan Singh Grover.

 

Yuvika Choudhary.

 

Mahira Sharma.

 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had formed a close friendship with Arti during Bigg Boss 13.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

