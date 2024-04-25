News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia, Ananya, Sonakshi Watch Heeramandi

Alia, Ananya, Sonakshi Watch Heeramandi

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 25, 2024 15:50 IST
Everyone in Bollywood seemed to have the same entry in their busy dairy schedules on April 24: Attend the grand screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

It was an unending guest list, so in this part, we showcase the gorgeous ladies at the screening.

Ananya Panday.

 

Alia Bhatt arrives to support Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi got her a National Award.

 

Alia, with her mum Soni Razdan and mum-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

 

The star of Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha.

Like her onscreen avatar, she has a stunning offscreen style too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

The cast of Heeramandi salutes its creator, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fardeen Khan makes his acting comeback with the show while Taha Shah Badussha gets showcased like never before.

Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Rao Hydari play courtesans in this epic saga of Love, Power and Freedom.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Rekha, who has played a courtesan to gold standards in Umrao Jaan, sends her best wishes to the Heeramandi team, as Sonakshi's mum Poonam Sinha listens in.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Rakul Singh.

 

Urvashi Rautela.

 

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Mandira Bedi.

 

Rasika Duggal.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar.

 

Deepti Naval

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Mini Mathur.

 

Sayani Ghosh.

 

Shruti Haasan.

 

Sharmin Sehgal is Bhansali's niece, and take centrestage in Heeramandi, in a sweet innocent romance.

 

Richa Chadha stars as Lajjo in the series, a woman deeply in love but sadly betrayed.

 

Esha Deol.

 

Adah Sharma.

 

It's so nice to see Farida Jalal make a comeback in Heeramandi.

 

Divya Khosla Kumar.

 

Shabana Azmi.

 

Fatima Sana Sheikh.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Pooja Hedge

 

Prajakta Koli.

 

Genelia D'Souza reviews the series: 'Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more...what a world. what a journey you take us through to Sanjay sir..mesmerised as always loved loved loved the entire cast and what a super effort by the crew too @netflix this is truly special.'

 

Elli AvRam.

 

Radhikka Madan.

 

Patralekha.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
