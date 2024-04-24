Why Varun Dhawan Ate Very Little Cake On His Birthday

Varun Dhawan gave everyone a sneak preview of his birthday celebrations on April 24.

The actor, who turns 37, posted some pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun shows off his birthday cake and writes, 'Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s – I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that!!!!'

His friends immediately decided to help him out.

Huma Qureshi commented, 'Happy Bday VD. send cake here ;-)'

Shraddha Kapoor added, 'Happy Bday Babdulal. Main hoon na, I will eat a lot of cake from your side.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun gets some mommy love from Karuna Dhawan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun highlights one of his favourite scenes in his home.

The actor will get into action mode in his forthcoming projects -- the film Baby John, with Wamiqa Gabbi, and the Web series Citadel, with Samantha.