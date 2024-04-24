Why Varun Dhawan Ate Very Little Cake On His Birthday

Varun Dhawan gave everyone a sneak preview of his birthday celebrations on April 24.
The actor, who turns 37, posted some pictures on social media.
Varun shows off his birthday cake and writes, 'Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s – I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that!!!!'
His friends immediately decided to help him out.
Huma Qureshi commented, 'Happy Bday VD. send cake here ;-)'
Shraddha Kapoor added, 'Happy Bday Babdulal. Main hoon na, I will eat a lot of cake from your side.'
Varun gets some mommy love from Karuna Dhawan.
Varun highlights one of his favourite scenes in his home.
The actor will get into action mode in his forthcoming projects -- the film Baby John, with Wamiqa Gabbi, and the Web series Citadel, with Samantha.