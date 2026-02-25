HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Has Arijit Singh *Really* Retired?

Has Arijit Singh *Really* Retired?

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 13:10 IST

x

'There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done.'

Photograph: The Late Pradeep Bandekar

Key Points

  • In January, Arijit Singh announced he would stop accepting new playback singing assignments.
  • Despite retiring from new projects, Arijit clarified he has many pending, unreleased tracks which are expected to release gradually over the coming months.
  • Shortly after the announcement, Aamir Khan visited Arijit to record a title track for his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Ek Din.

Months after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has reassured fans that his voice will continue to be heard through a slate of unfinished songs set for release over the coming months.

Arijit Singh's Retirement Announcement

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

In January, the singer announced he would no longer take up new playback assignments, a decision that left many listeners disappointed.

On January 27, he wrote on X, 'Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.'

Unfinished Songs Will Keep His Voice Alive

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Now, in a fresh note shared on his private X account, which he made public on Tuesday, Arijit addressed his fans directly.

Thanking them for their 'kindness in this ruthless world,' he clarified that while he has stopped accepting new work, he still has a considerable list of pending tracks to complete.

'There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too,' he wrote, adding, 'Also, who knows what lies ahead?'

Aamir Khan's Appeal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Soon after his retirement announcement, Aamir Khan visited the singer in his hometown in Murshidabad, West Bengal, to record the title track for his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film, Ek Din.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir was seen urging him not to quit playback singing, saying, 'Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?'

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing
Why Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing
'Wait For Arijit Singh To Rise In The Way He Wants To'
'Wait For Arijit Singh To Rise In The Way He Wants To'
20 Arijit Singh Chartbusters For Your Playlist
20 Arijit Singh Chartbusters For Your Playlist
Top 10 Arijit Singh Songs
Top 10 Arijit Singh Songs
Singer Arijit Singh To Turn Director
Singer Arijit Singh To Turn Director

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs for historic Israel's Visit2:01

PM Modi departs for historic Israel's Visit

Israel's parliament illuminated in Indian tricolour ahead of PM Modi's visit2:11

Israel's parliament illuminated in Indian tricolour ahead...

Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha' Lights Up Desert2:02

Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha' Lights Up Desert

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO