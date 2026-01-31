HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'Let's Wait For Arijit Singh To Rise In The Way He Wants To'

'Let's Wait For Arijit Singh To Rise In The Way He Wants To'

By DINESH RAHEJA
January 31, 2026 08:59 IST

'In future, if Arijit Singh decides to enter the field of playback singing again, nobody should ever question him or ask why he has returned after retiring.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

  • 'I really look up to Arijit Singh as one of our greatest singers.'
  • 'There could be a lack of satisfaction regarding the treatment meted out to a really deserving artiste like him by a few people in the industry.'
  • 'He merits that kind of respect and adoration because of the music that he has delivered through his voice.'

The outspoken playback singer Hema Sardesai says she too left the film industry by choice despite the success of perennial hits like Awara Bhanwre and Badal Pe Paaon Hai.

She expresses concern for the possible reasons behind Arijit's decision to quit Hindi films, but emphasises that we must respect the singer's decision.

"There could be a lack of satisfaction regarding the treatment meted out to a really deserving artiste like him by a few people in the industry," Hema tells Dinesh Raheja.

'Various reasons could have motivated Arijit's decision'

As a playback singer myself, I really look up to Arijit Singh as one of our greatest singers. I love his songs.

With regards to Arijit Singhji announcing his early retirement from Bollywood playback music, there could be various reasons that could have motivated this decision.

One: It could be a spiritual reason, of a soul that is feeling content and doesn't feel like pursuing fame or any milestone in the glamour field any more.

Two: There could be a lack of satisfaction regarding the treatment meted out to a really deserving artiste like him by a few people in the industry.

Three: It could be that he feels there is so much more to do,so muc h more he can explore in the world of singing and music than just Bollywood playback.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Sardesai/Instagram

'If Arijit decides to enter playback singing again, nobody should question him'

If there is something hurting him, that should be addressed, understood and, if possible, corrected. This springs from simple human empathy which everybody should have.

Because Arijit is a really deserving artiste. He merits that kind of respect and adoration because of the music that he has delivered through his voice.

His decision should be respected and not argued with. Let's wait for him to rise in the way he wants to and the way God would want for him.

I am sure great artistes are always supported by the divine. I wish him all the best. May God bless his future life.

In the future, if Arijit decides to enter the field of playback singing again, nobody should question him or ask why he has returned after retiring.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

DINESH RAHEJA
'Nothing Left For Arijit Singh To Achieve'
Top 10 Arijit Singh Songs
'Would Have Liked To Record Songs With Arijit Singh'
Singer Arijit Singh To Turn Director
Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing
