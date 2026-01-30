'Nothing Left For Arijit Singh To Achieve'

'We should allow Arijit Singh to do what he wants.'

IMAGE: Arijit Singh with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Key Points Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing.

Composer Jeet Gannguli feels Arijit Singh has nothing left to achieve in playback singing.

'We should leave him to excel in what he wants to, and not be selfish by trying to pull him back.'

Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing has saddened his fans as well as music composers.

Composer Jeet Gannguli, who has collaborated with Arijit on several songs, feels the singer is entitled to his decisions.

"Every artist needs his space. If he (Arijit) wants to work in another genre instead of film music, it's fine. Actually, Arijit has done such a good job as a playback singer. There is nothing left for him to achieve," Jeet tells Subhash K Jha.

IMAGE: Jeet Gannguli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Gannguli/Instagram

Jeet confesses he will miss recording with Arijit.

"We all will feel bad about it, whether his fans or composers. Because if a good singer doesn't sing in films, there is a lacuna. But we should allow Arijit to do what he wants. We should leave him to excel in what he wants to, and not be selfish by trying to pull him back," Jeet says.

"I am with him in his decision because I feel that if he dedicated himself to a different genre, it will be good for him. If he works in the classical field, it will be good for him. So, I think I would like to wish him all the best. Whatever you do, Arijit, do it well."

Arijit Singh's announcement to retire

Arijit Singh stunned India by announcing his retirement from playback singing on January 27.

In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years and posted: 'Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.'

Arijit Singh's reasons for retirement

As fans expressed shock and deep disappointment, Arijit Singh listed his reasons for retirement on his private X account.

'One of the reasons was simple, I get bored pretty quick, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,' he posted.

Another reason he stated was that he is 'excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation'.

He also said that he would like to return to classical music, the genre he pursued before he became a Bollywood playback singer.

