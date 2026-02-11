20 Arijit Singh Chartbusters For Your Playlist

When one of the most adored voices of India decided to hang up his boots as far as playback singing is concerned, fans and fraternity went in a tizzy.

Sukanya Verma tells you why.

Saving the Hindi music industry one chartbuster at a time, Arijit Singh's melodious renditions have led to uncountable playlists and uplifted listeners.

Fortunately for us, songs are forever and these 20 Arijit gems not just reiterate his enormous range but also enjoy a permanent place in music memories.

Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Heartbreak anthem for the ages, Arijit's emotional farewell and dedicated expression of the passionate pity play in the words hits different.

Raabta, Agent Vinod

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Few can stir the soul and soothe it at once but Arijit achieves the feat like a champ in the breathless bravado of Raabta.

Sawaali Si Raat, Barfi

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Barfi brims with Arijit's exquisite vocal verve but Sawaali Si Raat's whispering lullaby has magic written all over it.

Tum Hi Ho, Aashiqui 2

Music: Mithoon

Lyrics: Mithoon

There was a time when Tum Hi Ho's epic ballad inhabited every lovestruck space, every waking hour as Arijit profoundly echoed the romantic admissions of peak Aashiqui.

Ilahi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Wanderlust comes alive most spiritedly and poetically when Arijit's at the helm.

Mast Magan, Two States

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

If there was a penny for the sheer joy one experiences every time Arijit chants Mast Magan in his inimitable, infectious style...

Sooraj Dooba Hain, Roy

Music: Amaal Mallik

Lyrics: Kumaar

A classic case of forgettable movie, fabulous soundtrack wherein Arijit Singh's upbeat momentum and stylish rhythm brings out Sooraj Dooba's foot tapping fervour to the hilt.

Gulon Mein Rang Bhare, Haider

Music: Mehdi Hassan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Faiz Ahmad Faiz







Covers of classics is always a tricky prospect but Arijit’s memorable recital of this melancholic beauty is as respectful as it is soul crushing.

Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tamasha

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

If the honeyed texture of Alka Yagnik's voice is balm to Agar Tum Saath Ho's appeals, Arijit's euphonous scepticism is its pitch perfect recipient.

Tere Hawale, Lal Singh Chaddha

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Trust Arijit to imprint his brand of romantic splendour to the sentimental reunion and lyrical affirmations of Tere Hawale.

Binte Dil, Padmaavat

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyrics: A M Turaz

Versatility thy name is Arijit Singh. The Arabic style intonations packed in his dynamic delivery of this Padmaavat number are telling of the man's talent.

Deva Deva, Brahmastra

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

>

Never a whiff of fatigue in the man's voice exuding the freshness and wonderment of a newbie whilst cooing Deva Deva to striking effect.

Zaalima, Raees

Music: JAM8

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya







Few songs of the past decade can boast of a repeat value like the super attractive Zaalima what with Arijit hypnotic allure behind the scenes and Shah Rukh Khan's on it.

Ae Watan, Raazi

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Gulzar







Showcasing patriotism at its most sublime, Arijit makes a harmonious case for subtlety.

Phir Wahi, Jagga Jasoos

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

The Arijit-Ranbir combo is fruitful stuff, which Phir Wahi's gloomy cries are happy to duly confirm.

Safar, Jab Harry Met Sejal

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

When you are moved by a character's homesick soul or fully feel the displacement they are feeling, that's the brilliance of Arijit Singh's Safar in a nutshell.

Qaafirana, Kedarnath

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

The freshness of first love, snow-clad landscapes and the poetry -- Aise tum mile ho jaise mil rahi hai itr se hawa -- it inspires is gorgeously captured in Arijit's mellow, mellifluous Qaafirana.

Lehra Do, '83

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Lumps in the throat are guaranteed when hit by the crowd-pleasing zeal and poignant nostalgia of Arijit's Lehra Do moment capturing the feeling of India winning, among the cricketers and within the countrymen, in full glory.

Chaleya, Jawan

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Lyrics: Kumaar







Not all songs need to be overly dramatic to grab attention and Arijit's breezy flirtations in Chaleya cheerfully convey the same.

Vida Karo, Amar Singh Chamkila

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Fitting that the final song on this list should be a mournful goodbye but Arijit Singh is far from done with the world of music. Better, bolder things await as he promises to explore its merits in fun, new ways.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff