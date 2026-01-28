Top 10 Arijit Singh Songs

As Arijit Singh announces his retirement from playback singing, we list his most popular Hindi film songs.

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri and Shahid Kapoor in the song Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from O' Romeo.

Key Points Arijit Singh announces his retirement as a playback singer.

Arijit has sung some of Bollywood's top songs this century.

Songs like Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki, Raabta are some of his biggest hits.

Arijit Singh has delivered chart-topping hits that have left their mark on the hearts of listeners worldwide.

Following the massive success of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), Arijit went on to deliver a series of memorable tracks like Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha (2015), Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre (2016), Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Raabta from Agent Vinod (2012).

Arijit has lent his voice to popular tracks like Apna Bana Le, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, showcasing his versatility and ability to seamlessly balance soulful melodies with mainstream appeal.

His latest release, Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, has touched the hearts of millions. The reimagined version of the song, composed by Mithoon, retains the essence of the original composition by Anu Malik. He has also sung Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O Romeo.

Beyond Hindi cinema, he has lent his voice to films in Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil, further highlighting his adaptability across languages and musical styles.

A look at 10 iconic Arijit Singh tracks:

Raabta from Agent Vinod (2012)

In Raabta, Arijit's vocals perfectly complement the melody composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the song explores the deep connection between two lovers.

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The song that changed the course of Arijit's career.

Composed and written by Mithoon, the soulful ballad captures the depth of romance and longing and resonated with listeners.

Tum Hi Ho won Arijit his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki is sung by Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Kumaar and composed by Sharib-Toshi.

This song was not originally created for the movie. It first appeared in the album Virsa (2010), sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, with a more Punjabi, Sufi-romantic vibe.

It was recreated for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania with new vocals and slightly modified lyrics to suit the film's narrative as well as its lead characters, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha (2015)

One of Arijit's most sensitive tracks.

Composed by A R Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song is a heartfelt duet with Alka Yagnik.

Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Arijit's soulful voice conveys the character's inner turmoil.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani, title track, (2015)

Rashmi Singh's lyrics capture longing and unfinished love, set to tune by Jeet Gannguli.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani is picturised on Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre (2016)

Sung by Arijit, Caralisa Monteiro gives the French vocals for Nashe Si Chadh Gayi that fits the film's Paris setting. Jaideep Sahni is the lyricist.

Music Composers Vishal-Shekhar blend Bollywood pop with international beats, creating a breezy love song picturised on Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

A soulful expression of love from Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One from Shiva (2022)

Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the song became an instant hit, topping music charts.

Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 (2026)

Ghar Kab Aaoge is the reimagined version of Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 Border film.

Originally composed by Anu Malik, in the new arrangement, Mithoon has given the song a contemporary feel.

The original lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar, additional parts are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The song brings together multiple leading voices like Sonu Nigam (the returning voice from the original), Arijit, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Mishra.

Picturised on Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan (2026)

Composer Himesh Reshammiya doubles up as a singer here along with Arijit, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot. The lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan.

In the song, Salman Khan appears as an Indian Army officer, with Chitrangda Singh playing his wife.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff