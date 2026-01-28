Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing

Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, saying, 'I am calling it off.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Popular singer Arijit Singh, who wooed fans with his soulful voice and melodious songs like Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, Agar Tum Ho, Raabta and many more, announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years: 'Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.'

Arijit's retirement shocks Bollywood

Fans and film folk flooded social media with shock, heartbreak, and desperate pleas for him to rethink his decision.

'Saidyon mein ek,' Badshah commented.

'So lost after hearing this...l don't get it but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan If this is where it's at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro Grateful to be born in your era,' Amaal Mallik posted.

'Fan for life,' B Praak commented.

Who is Arijit Singh?

Arijit started his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2. He received recognition with the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Over the years, he lent his voice to iconic tracks like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.

His latest track Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 touched many hearts. The reimagined version of the song has been composed by Mithoon, with the original composition by Anu Malik. The new lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, while the original song was written by Javed Akhtar. The song features vocals by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Arijit's forthcoming projects: O'Romeo and Battle Of Galwan

His song Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo and Matrubhumi from Salman Khan's new film Battle Of Galwan were recently released and immediately lapped up by audiences.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff