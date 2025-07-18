Singer Arijit Singh To Turn Director

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Superstar singer Arijit Singh is turning director.

If all goes according to plan, Singh will start his yet-untitled film by the end of the year.

According to the Mid-Day newspaper, the project will be a jungle adventure designed for a pan-Indian audience.

The story has reportedly been co-written by Arijit and his wife, Koyel Singh.

'Casting and pre-production are currently under way,' the Mid-Day report states, adding that while the details are being kept under wraps, the couple has been involved in shaping the script.

Arijit, who was recently named Spotify's most followed global artist with over 150 million followers, is already a decorated figure in the Indian music industry.

As of July 1, he had a staggering 151 million followers on Spotify, beating Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who trails at 139 million.

He has also beaten other global names like Ed Sheeran (121 million), Billie Eilish (114 million) and The Weeknd (107.2 million).

The 38-year-old singer has won two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

Arijit's journey started on a humble note.

A contestant on the music reality show Fame Gurukul, he struggled for recognition until he got a break with the song Phir Mohabbat in 2011's Murder 2.

But it was the 2013 chartbuster Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 that catapulted him to fame.