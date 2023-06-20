News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?

Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?

Source: ANI
June 20, 2023 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in The Crew, which is being headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu dropped an appreciation post for Kapil.

She wrote, 'Aap aaye bahar aayi. From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor, it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma'.

She also posted a happy picture with Kapil from the sets of The Crew as she wrapped one of the main schedules of the film.

Kareena also finished the Mumbai schedule of The Crew.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Crew tells the story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Speaking about the film, Rhea said earlier, 'Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin.'

'Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout.'

Diljit Dosanjh also has a special role in the film.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding
Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding
Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards
Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards
The Archies Teaser Brings Retro Vibes
The Archies Teaser Brings Retro Vibes
Adipurush: The Baahubali Version
Adipurush: The Baahubali Version
Market concentration of telecom leaders rises to 72%
Market concentration of telecom leaders rises to 72%
Ashes: Moeen's absence will be decisive on Day 5
Ashes: Moeen's absence will be decisive on Day 5
Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT-Bombay
Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT-Bombay

More like this

'Your tears will break his heart'

'Your tears will break his heart'

Bigg Boss: Superstar Evicted In 24 Hrs!

Bigg Boss: Superstar Evicted In 24 Hrs!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances