Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in The Crew, which is being headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu dropped an appreciation post for Kapil.

She wrote, 'Aap aaye bahar aayi. From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor, it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma'.

She also posted a happy picture with Kapil from the sets of The Crew as she wrapped one of the main schedules of the film.

Kareena also finished the Mumbai schedule of The Crew.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Crew tells the story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Speaking about the film, Rhea said earlier, 'Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin.'

'Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout.'

Diljit Dosanjh also has a special role in the film.