Bollywood stars celebrated Father's Day with beautiful pictures and messages on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates husband Nick Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas and her late father Dr Ashok Chopra on Father's Day.

She posts a picture of Nick with their daughter Malti Marie and writes, 'He is your biggest champion. He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.

'I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday Happy Father's Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wishes husband Saif Ali Khan, 'To the Coolest of them All... Happy Father's Day Gorgeous Man #Hottest DAD... #Everyone Agrees.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture with her dad and brother Ibrahim and puns, 'It's in the jeans.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna shares a picture of husband Akshay Kumar and writes, 'Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.'

Akshay reacts: 'Love you for this Tina. Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani had twice the reason to celebrate her dad Jagdeep Advani: 'Happy Birthday Papa And Happy Father's Day to my two darling dads #Blessedwiththebest'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan wishes Salim Khan: 'Happy Father's Day daddy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar raises a toast to her father Sachin Pilgaonkar: 'Only laughter and good energy with papa around. Happy Father's Day to my number 1 mentor, inspiration, storyteller, soundboard, bff, fellow foodie and ever enthusiastic papa who always has a song to sing, a story to share and always chooses joy no matter the situation is! My Blessing @sachin.pilgaonkar. Cheers to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan shares a picture of father Mohnish Bahl and writes, 'I keep saying "Dad!! Stop annoying me, you're not my brother!' But either which way I'm just blessed to be your family.. thank you for being an amazing dad..I guess no gratitude will ever be enough. Thank you for making me fiercely independent, yet always creating a safe space for me. Happy Father's Day to the handsomesttt, most chivalrous and highly troublesome -- please swipe to see all of this Love love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a picture with father Dharmendra and writes, 'Thick as thieves, best secret keeper & the best teddy bear hugs and love you papa Happy father's day Wishing all a very happy father's day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol takes a break from his son Karan's wedding to post a picture with his father and brother Bobby Deol and calls them, 'My world! #HappyFathersDay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture of husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara and writes, 'Never a dull moment with you #HappyFathersDay MB. We love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover celebrates his first Father's Day with daughter Devi and a heart-warming message: 'Happy Father's Day to all! It's just something else. I'm unable to write any words to express what it makes me feel. There's just so many intense feelings layer after layer after layer after layer and then some. It's just ....something else. Thank you @bipashabasu and #devi for being mine. I'm so blessed. Dad @amrit50ind and Papa @hirakbasu wish you a very very happy Father's Day as well!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

It is Zaid Darbar's first Father's Day too, and Gauahar Khan wishes him: 'Happy Father's Day zaid !!!! from the look u gave me on our wedding day to now how u look at Zehaan, it's just True love. May Allah bless u at every step of fatherhood. U are truly amazing. Learning to burp the baby , to getting the diaper right , ure all good. we love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta shares a picture of her father and bonafide cricket legend Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards and her step-father Vivek Mehra and says, 'I must have done something right to get this lucky.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam misses her father Shishir Kothari on the special day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan, who lost her father Narendranath Razdan recently, writes, 'You may not be here, You may not be there, But for me you are everywhere. Happy Father's Day wherever you are daddy. Love you always and forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman shares a picture of her late father Amanullah Khan and pens a message: 'This precious image was taken at a photo studio when I was a child. My father is sitting behind me, and another relative is in front.

'My father Amanullah Khan came from royal stock. His mother Akhtar Jahan Begum was first cousins with the last ruler of the state of Bhopal, His Highness Nawab Hamidullah Khan.

'Aman Sahab, as he was known, was one of eight siblings, and they led a leisurely life in Bhopal. As he grew up he was considered extremely handsome. So he and his cousin Al Nasir came to Mumbai to see if they could find fame and fortune in Hindi cinema.

'He met my mother Vardhini Scindia socially at a party in the city. They had a whirlwind courtship and got married soon after. Unsurprisingly, neither family approved. She was a practicing Hindu and he came from a strong Muslim family.

'After a brief acting career, Aman Sahab went on to become a writer. Amongst other projects, he most famously worked on the screenplay and dialogues for Mughal-E-Azam and also Pakeezah. Though he was enormously talented and respected as a writer, I don't feel he ever got his just dues. I suppose writers rarely do.

'On the homefront, my parents decided to separate a few years after I was born. I stayed with my mother, and my father moved into a sprawling bungalow on Mount Mary Hill in Bandra. I remember going for long walks with him during which he would treat me to ice cream. He would tell me stories and would recite Urdu poems, some of which he made up especially for me. He would also write beautiful letters in English to my mother and I.

'These are my few memories of my father. He passed away at the early age of 41, when I was still in school. I wish I had had the chance to spend more time with him. To know him not just through the lens of a child, but as a teenager and adult. Amongst the few possessions I hold close to my heart, is a volume of Urdu poetry that he wrote. I hope to have this translated and published some day.

'One never gets too old to miss their parents. On Father's Day, I am thinking of my father Amanullah Khan, whose name I chose to make my own.'