The Archies Teaser Brings Retro Vibes

The Archies Teaser Brings Retro Vibes

By MAYUR SANAP
June 19, 2023 13:07 IST
Netflix has unveiled the much-awaited teaser for The Archies and it looks like a rompy fun, steeped in nostalgia of young adulthood.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the forthcoming film is the Indian adaptation of the US-based Archies Comics and it marks the debut of a bunch of young talents which includes star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

The over one-minute-long teaser opens with a toy train arriving at the hill-side town of Riverdale.

 

Set in 1964, the faux-vintage visuals instantly take you back to a bygone era where a group of friends play music, dance at parties and relish their time in the outdoors.

The young cast, also including Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Seigal , Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, looks gorgeous with their on-point retro fashion and styling which has got a modern flair.

 

While we don’t hear any dialogues from the star-cast, the film promises a good amount of drama as the characters go through a whirlwind of emotions as seen in a few glimpses.

From friendship to love and heartbreak, The Archies promises a zestful and emotional ride.

 

The soundtrack gives a peek into the film’s melodious music and leaves one excited for what's in store. The foot-tapping music coupled with eye-popping production design and pleasing retro fashion makes the teaser immensely watchable.

 

However, the obvious thought crosses the mind: Is this how India looked back in 1960? Well, probably not.

Does it look exquisite? YES!

The makers are yet to announce a release date for the film.

MAYUR SANAP
