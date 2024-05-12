'Mummy Was Truly Our Universe'

To share your Mother's Day story with us, please mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Mother's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your mother's name and picture and your message about your mom.

'We, her children, are who we are today because of her strength, unwavering will and genuine spirit,' says Jayanthi Rozario from Bengaluru about her mother, Helen Vasantha Lawrence.

Hailing from a humble background, Mummy got married at a pretty young age into a large family. She won the heart of every member with her unconditional love, obedience and adjusting nature.

Soon after the birth of her four children, a twist of fate forced her out of her comfort zone as a homemaker.

Due to my Appa's vision loss, she bravely took on the challenge of working to support the family.

Mummy worked diligently, loving every part of the job she was asked to do. A fast learner, sincere and highly adaptable, she thrived in her administrative job at CQAL, Defence.

Her strict discipline, coupled with her loyalty and impressive skill sets, earned her the admiration of her colleagues and superiors alike.

Remarkably, she remained in the same department for 36 long years and retired gracefully.

Mummy instilled in us invaluable life lessons.

We learned responsibility, the power of hard work and the importance of tackling tasks head-on.

She encouraged us to follow our instincts and make decisions with confidence, so we wouldn't have regrets.

She was a true feminist and stressed on women's financial independence through education, moral ethics and maintaining dignity.

We, her children, are who we are today because of her strength, unwavering will and genuine spirit.

An epitome of love and grace, she was truly our universe.

Mummy went to the heavenly abode to rest with Jesus a month ago at 73 years. We, her children, wish her Happy Mother's Day in heaven. Rest in eternal peace, Mummy. We love you more than words can express, until our last breath, and beyond. We'll meet again someday.

Dr Bharat Shah from Indore misses his mother, Sharda Shah, every day.

My name is Dr Bharat Shah and I live in Indore.

My mother's name was Smt Sharda Shah and she passed away 10 years ago.

After the death of my father, my mother led a lonely life for 30 years.

For better career prospects, I moved to London, leaving her in Indore wherein, one day, all of a sudden, she left us. I regret that I could not be with her in her last days.

Though she was not highly educated, she brought up my two sisters and me with the best care and upbringing.

She would never complain about anything and was always worried about my well-being in London.

I am sure wherever she is, her blessings are always with me and she has forgiven me for not looking after her well as I should have done.

Dr D S S Srinivas Prasad from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, says his mother, M Dhanasree, is his constant source of inspiration.

Can I talk about my mother in few lines? It's absolutely impossible but I will try it as a tribute to her.

She was well educated and retired as an employee from State Bank of India along with my dad. They were colleagues before they got married, continued to be colleagues through their working life, retired on the same day and departed for the eternal world within a gap of 10 days of each other.

She was always calm, helped us with our studies not only through primary school (mostly Maths and Hindi) but also taught us how to stay cool and calm and manage even in adverse times. She always stood with my dad, who was always proactive especially in union activities.

Finally, to conclude, I presented to my mom, in 2021, on Mother's Day on May 9, 'inefficient treatment' as a Mother's Day gift. She accepted it with grace, without criticising me and left for her heavenly abode on the same day with a return gift to me in the form of continuous protection and guidance by her from the eternal divine world for the rest of my life.

Remembering you, dear mom and dad, not only on Mother's Day but in every moment of my life, drawing inspiration in my every success and failure.

