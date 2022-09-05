Guess Who Is Holidaying In Goa?

Bollywood's stars are travelling... and here's where they were this weekend.

Can you guess who this actor is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

It's Radhika Madan! The Angrezi Medium actress is 'just pooling around'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur and her sister Lochan attend a friend's wedding in Melbourne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is in Thailand and she says, 'Breathe in the beauty around you... Exhale gratitude. Been an incredible week and we are only just getting started.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier goes biking to Ladakh with actor Ajith and friends Suprej Venkat, Sarfaraz Khan and Bineesh Chandran.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warried/Instagram

Manju writes, 'Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two wheeler.

'Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Can you guess where Dino Morea is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul shares a beautiful shot from picturesque Norway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys the view of the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson attends the Venice International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Zafar/Instagram

Ali Zafar goes live in San Francisco.