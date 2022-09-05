News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who Is Holidaying In Goa?

Guess Who Is Holidaying In Goa?

By Rediff Movies
September 05, 2022 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood's stars are travelling... and here's where they were this weekend. 

Can you guess who this actor is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

It's Radhika Madan! The Angrezi Medium actress is 'just pooling around'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur and her sister Lochan attend a friend's wedding in Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is in Thailand and she says, 'Breathe in the beauty around you... Exhale gratitude. Been an incredible week and we are only just getting started.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier goes biking to Ladakh with actor Ajith and friends Suprej Venkat, Sarfaraz Khan and Bineesh Chandran.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warried/Instagram

Manju writes, 'Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two wheeler.

'Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Can you guess where Dino Morea is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul shares a beautiful shot from picturesque Norway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys the view of the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson attends the Venice International Film Festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Zafar/Instagram

Ali Zafar goes live in San Francisco.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
At Shilpa's Ganpati Visarjan
At Shilpa's Ganpati Visarjan
10 BEST Bollywood Mystery Movies
10 BEST Bollywood Mystery Movies
Anushka's Moment In The Sun!
Anushka's Moment In The Sun!
Sensex gains 443 pts on heavy buying in heavyweights
Sensex gains 443 pts on heavy buying in heavyweights
'Blessed to experience Bappa's magic'
'Blessed to experience Bappa's magic'
Windfall tax charged in consultation with industry: FM
Windfall tax charged in consultation with industry: FM
Remembering Mother Teresa, 25 Years On
Remembering Mother Teresa, 25 Years On

More like this

Sita Ramam, Sleeper Hit? Liger Flops!

Sita Ramam, Sleeper Hit? Liger Flops!

Tara Wanted To Look Cool... Does She?

Tara Wanted To Look Cool... Does She?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances