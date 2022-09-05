Guess Who Is Holidaying In Goa?

Bollywood's stars are travelling... and here's where they were this weekend.
Can you guess who this actor is?
It's Radhika Madan! The Angrezi Medium actress is 'just pooling around'.
Mrunal Thakur and her sister Lochan attend a friend's wedding in Melbourne.
Sophie Choudry is in Thailand and she says, 'Breathe in the beauty around you... Exhale gratitude. Been an incredible week and we are only just getting started.'
Manju Warrier goes biking to Ladakh with actor Ajith and friends Suprej Venkat, Sarfaraz Khan and Bineesh Chandran.
Manju writes, 'Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two wheeler.
'Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!'
Can you guess where Dino Morea is?
Manav Kaul shares a beautiful shot from picturesque Norway.
Divyanka Tripathi enjoys the view of the Jama Masjid in Delhi.
Amy Jackson attends the Venice International Film Festival.
Ali Zafar goes live in San Francisco.