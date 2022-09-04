News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Anushka's Moment In The Sun!

Anushka's Moment In The Sun!

By Rediff Movies
September 04, 2022 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shanaya's selfie... Karisma's throwback picture... Arjun's caught unawares...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli captures his wife Anushka Sharma in the best way he can.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's 'moment when you realise it’s September already'. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor seems fascinated by his phone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy is upset because of 'BORIYAT!!!!! Ready for the shot but the shot not ready.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

'We all need a lift at times,' feels Randeep Hooda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi is lost in thought.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Want To Share A Samosa With Sanya?
Want To Share A Samosa With Sanya?
Shibani-Farhan's Date in Sydney
Shibani-Farhan's Date in Sydney
Goodbye Bappa, Says Bollywood
Goodbye Bappa, Says Bollywood
Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...
Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...
Gorakhpur civic body changes wards with Muslim names
Gorakhpur civic body changes wards with Muslim names
Shabana, Naseer part of tukde tukde gang: MP minister
Shabana, Naseer part of tukde tukde gang: MP minister
US-India 2+2 meet, maritime security talks next week
US-India 2+2 meet, maritime security talks next week

More like this

WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

What Thriller Will You Watch On OTT?

What Thriller Will You Watch On OTT?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances