Tara Wanted To Look Cool... Does She?

Tara Wanted To Look Cool... Does She?

By Rediff Movies
September 05, 2022 13:33 IST
Sunny's inspired... Karishma's gymming... Kartik's excited...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Ek Villain Returns is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 9 and its star, Tara Sutaria, posts on social media, 'Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds).'

Her co-star Arjun Kapoor quips, 'U became cool only after I entered this shoot mate.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Like Sunny Leone's rapper look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker starts the promotions of her new film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra.

Since it will release on September 16, which is National Cinema Day, the tickets will be priced at Rs 75.

Hopefully, the slashed rates will get people into the theatres and herald good news for Bollywood in these bad times.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looks cool in black and white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'Made my first ukdicha modak. Far from perfect but made me so happy,' says Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma's 'Expectations Vs Reality. How an actor is expected to arrive (dressed) for shoot vs...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

...How she actually lands up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

After holidaying in Spain and Goa, Karishma Tanna hits the gym.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur gets the Monday blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan announces his next film.

He will play the lead in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar.

The Aashiqui movies are known for their music; this time, the baton has been passed to composer Pritam.

Rediff Movies
