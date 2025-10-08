Guess How Much Mrunal's Bag Costs!

If there's one fashion accessory celebrities swear by, it's probably their designer handbags.

Namrata Thakker looks at celebs who take their purses seriously.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's shiny little handbag adds just the right amount of quirk and sass to her understated look.

And it's worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty's large suede shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta is a statement piece and it's worth approximately Rs 5 lakh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu logo bag adds a dash of sophistication to her otherwise sultry, sexy look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson looks stunning in her all white ensemble but we can't look away from her chic handbag that's so vogue!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan jets off in style with her Hermes Birkin bag.

Do you know Bebo has more than 33 designer handbags in her collection?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's oversized handbag is not just spacious and functional but a cool style statement as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's white Channel bag is as cute as her outfit and hairdo, which gives out the 'Korean pop-star' vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Inspired from Tokyo's vibrant lifestyle, Rashmika Mandanna's Onitsuka Tiger bag features a striking design of with transparent studs on luxurious leather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor matches with her designer handbag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela makes a smashing appearance at Wimbledon with her classic Hermès Birkin bag and four labubu doll charms.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff