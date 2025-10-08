Guess How Much Mrunal's Bag Costs!

If there's one fashion accessory celebrities swear by, it's probably their designer handbags.
Namrata Thakker looks at celebs who take their purses seriously.
Mrunal Thakur's shiny little handbag adds just the right amount of quirk and sass to her understated look.
And it's worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh.
Athiya Shetty's large suede shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta is a statement piece and it's worth approximately Rs 5 lakh.
Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu logo bag adds a dash of sophistication to her otherwise sultry, sexy look.
Amy Jackson looks stunning in her all white ensemble but we can't look away from her chic handbag that's so vogue!
Kareena Kapoor Khan jets off in style with her Hermes Birkin bag.
Do you know Bebo has more than 33 designer handbags in her collection?
Shraddha Kapoor's oversized handbag is not just spacious and functional but a cool style statement as well.
Mouni Roy's white Channel bag is as cute as her outfit and hairdo, which gives out the 'Korean pop-star' vibes.
Inspired from Tokyo's vibrant lifestyle, Rashmika Mandanna's Onitsuka Tiger bag features a striking design of with transparent studs on luxurious leather.
Khushi Kapoor matches with her designer handbag.
Urvashi Rautela makes a smashing appearance at Wimbledon with her classic Hermès Birkin bag and four labubu doll charms.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff