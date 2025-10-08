HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Guess How Much Mrunal's Bag Costs!

Guess How Much Mrunal's Bag Costs!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 09:55 IST

x

If there's one fashion accessory celebrities swear by, it's probably their designer handbags.

Namrata Thakker looks at celebs who take their purses seriously.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's shiny little handbag adds just the right amount of quirk and sass to her understated look.

And it's worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty's large suede shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta is a statement piece and it's worth approximately Rs 5 lakh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu logo bag adds a dash of sophistication to her otherwise sultry, sexy look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson looks stunning in her all white ensemble but we can't look away from her chic handbag that's so vogue!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan jets off in style with her Hermes Birkin bag.

Do you know Bebo has more than 33 designer handbags in her collection?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's oversized handbag is not just spacious and functional but a cool style statement as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's white Channel bag is as cute as her outfit and hairdo, which gives out the 'Korean pop-star' vibes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Inspired from Tokyo's vibrant lifestyle, Rashmika Mandanna's Onitsuka Tiger bag features a striking design of with transparent studs on luxurious leather.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor matches with her designer handbag.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela makes a smashing appearance at Wimbledon with her classic Hermès Birkin bag and four labubu doll charms.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Like Ananya's Island Girl Look?
Like Ananya's Island Girl Look?
10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos
10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos
Stars Are Loving THIS Trend
Stars Are Loving THIS Trend
The Latest Fashion Trend In Bollywood
The Latest Fashion Trend In Bollywood
10 Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40s
10 Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40s

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

webstory image 2

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 3

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

VIDEOS

Heavy rain triggers major traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram highway1:02

Heavy rain triggers major traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram...

British PM Kier Starmer departs for India for his first official visit2:07

British PM Kier Starmer departs for India for his first...

'Great gesture from fraternity': Actor and honorary Lt Col Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief1:15

'Great gesture from fraternity': Actor and honorary Lt...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO