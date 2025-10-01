Like Ananya's Island Girl Look?

September saw some mixed fashion on display with some celebs going desi while others making a statement with their bold and beautiful avatars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Pandaylives up her island girl vibe, with the sky adding colour to her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Keeping it simple and classy in a white body-hugging dress, that's Janhvi Kapoor giving us a quick crash course in how to nail minimalistic fashion to perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh accessorises with a sunflower, which adds colour to her corset-style floral dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rani Mulkerji/Instagram

Rani Mulkerji looks regal in her Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation that she wore to receive her National Award. Her neck piece is even more special, as her daughter Adira's name is engraved in the pendant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in her desi girl look, as she attends an event in New York in a Ritu Kumar anarkali suit adorned with floral and paisley motifs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia redefines power dressing in her denim look, with sleek hair and chic makeup while promoting her OTT show, Do You Wanna Partner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dishes out major boss lady vibes too, in her sultry Ralf Lauren blazer teamed with a matching skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta wears a powder pink, off-shoulder, body-hugging outfit, which is all about soft power and femininity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan may have a long way to go in the acting department but he's definitely slaying it in fashion with his impressive sartorial sense.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter makes a splash in Milan while looking dishy in a white and grey three-piece suit.

Those oversized black glasses give his look an edge.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff