Like Ananya's Island Girl Look?

September saw some mixed fashion on display with some celebs going desi while others making a statement with their bold and beautiful avatars.
Ananya Pandaylives up her island girl vibe, with the sky adding colour to her look.
Keeping it simple and classy in a white body-hugging dress, that's Janhvi Kapoor giving us a quick crash course in how to nail minimalistic fashion to perfection.
Rakul Singh accessorises with a sunflower, which adds colour to her corset-style floral dress.
Rani Mulkerji looks regal in her Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation that she wore to receive her National Award. Her neck piece is even more special, as her daughter Adira's name is engraved in the pendant.
Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in her desi girl look, as she attends an event in New York in a Ritu Kumar anarkali suit adorned with floral and paisley motifs.
Tamannaah Bhatia redefines power dressing in her denim look, with sleek hair and chic makeup while promoting her OTT show, Do You Wanna Partner.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dishes out major boss lady vibes too, in her sultry Ralf Lauren blazer teamed with a matching skirt.
Esha Gupta wears a powder pink, off-shoulder, body-hugging outfit, which is all about soft power and femininity.
Ibrahim Ali Khan may have a long way to go in the acting department but he's definitely slaying it in fashion with his impressive sartorial sense.
Ishaan Khatter makes a splash in Milan while looking dishy in a white and grey three-piece suit.
Those oversized black glasses give his look an edge.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff