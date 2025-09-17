10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos

Kriti Sanon recently gave us a glimpse of her first new tattoo.

Now, if you're considering getting inked too, Namrata Thakker gives you some celeb inspiration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon, who has started filming for Cocktail 2, has got herself an ankle tattoo. It's a bird, and a reminder to herself.

She explains, 'A promise fulfilled. A reminder that I can fly higher.. to the sunrise! To anyone out there with dreams in their eyes... Take that leap you're scared of. It may not be easy, But you'll find your wings, You'll find your rhythm, You'll learn to fly!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a tattoo on her wrist which says, 'Daddy's li'l girl.'

The actress got it to honour her late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's wrist tattoo features seven different moon shapes which represent life's cyclical changes like growth, decline and rebirth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aalim Hakim/Instagram

Doting daddy Ranbir Kapoor has got daughter Raha's name inked on his shoulder.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgan flaunts his Shiva tattoo while chilling on his vacay.

Did you know Sanjay Dutt inspired Ajay to get inked? He got a tattoo during the filming of All The Best back in 2009.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar has three tattoos, all of them representing his love for his family.

He has got his son's name Aarav (who turned 23 on Tuesday) inked on his back, daughter's name Nitara on his left shoulder and wife's name Tina just above his heart.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

As a tribute to her late mother Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has a tattoo of her handwritten note, 'I love you labbu', on her wrist.

She also has a small evil eye tattoo on the inside of her left wrist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's star tattoo is just above her collarbone. The actress got it inked on her 27th birthday and believes it is her guiding star.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F has wings inked on her back along with the words, 'Still I Rise', which is a poem by Maya Angelou that the actress first read in school and was moved deeply it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan got her name inked on the back of her shoulders when she was just 19.

In total, she has six tattoos including Lord Murugan's Vel, which represents her spiritual side.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff