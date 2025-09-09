The Latest Fashion Trend In Bollywood

Fun, flirty and fancy.

That's exactly what fringe dresses are all about and our Bollywood divas love slaying them. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Namrata Thakker looks at celebs rocking the fringe fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 50th birthday in style wearing an all-white ensemble including a mermaid-style skirt with fringe details.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone dishes out fashion goals in an oversized silk shirt teamed with a floor length, gold fringe skirt and a statement Louis Vuitton handbag as she storms Paris, becoming the first Indian to serve as a jury for the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia's black leather fringe dress is the perfect blend of contemporary fashion meeting goth style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes a strong case for fringe fashion in a body-fitted silver sequin gown by Rachel Gilbert at a 2023 Cannes after-party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Throwback to Katrina Kaif turning heads in a purple kaftan with fringe neckline like a true fashion goddess.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Whether it's a fringe haircut or outfit, Shraddha Kapoor knows how to carry it with confidence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh attends an awards night donning a sleek black gown with long fringes and finishes off her look with a black-and-white printed blazer and some statement jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor aces two fashion trends at once while vacationing in London: Crochet and fringe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty stuns in a black cocktail dress with a fringy twist at Cannes 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Only Disha Patani can make a fringe bikini look so hot.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff