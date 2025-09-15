Stars Are Loving THIS Trend

Bollywood has really caught up on the pearlcore trend.

From wearing pearl-embellished dresses to pearl-adorned blouses, Namrata Thakker looks at the many ways you can rock this trend just like these beautiful ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'A girl can never have too many pearls,' is how Alia Bhatt described her stunningly beautiful gown designed by Prabal Gurung for her MET Gala debut, featuring 10,000 pearls to be precise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday dishes out supermodel vibes in a pearl encrusted mini dress designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's heavily encrusted pearl drop blouse is definitely the standout piece that gives her whole ethnic look a more voguish vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Her sister Khushi Kapoor joins the bandwagon and flaunts her sexy back in a white pearl dress from Manish Malhotra's World Collection Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar gives her sari look a chic twist by draping it with a pearl studded corset blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani looks gorgeous in her white floral and pearl 3D mini dress designed by Manish Malhotra as she chills with Vijay Varma in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Flashback to Deepika Padukone's dreamy look from Cannes 2022.

She's the epitome of elegance in her white ruffled sari paired with hand-embroidered bustier featuring pearls and crystals along with the statement pearl collar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps it understated in a classy chiffon floor-length tunic dress with just the right amount of pearl detailing.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon stuns in a luminous yellow drape and a 3D pearl-encrusted flower blouse with tassels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan gets the Pearlcore trend right by donning a slinky sari with a pearl embellished full sleeves blouse.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff