10 Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40s

Motherhood is a blessing, and our celebs know it well.
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, Namrata Thakker looks at stars who experienced pregnancy and motherhood in their 40s.
Katrina Kaif, 42, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.
Kat is in her third trimester and due next month.
After getting married to Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother for the first time when she was 36.
She was 40 when she conceived for the second time.
Neha Dhupia welcomed her second child, son Guriq, in October 2021. The actress was 41 at the time.
Bipasha Basu was 43 when she got pregnant with her daughter Devi, who was born in November 2022.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Dabar became parents for the second time earlier this month.
Gauahar was 41 when she announced her pregnancy in April.
Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna conceived at the age of 40 via IVF and gave birth to twin girls via earlier this month.
Actress and director Nandita Das was in her 40s when she became a mother back in 2010.
Farah Khan welcomed her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, in 2008 via IVF when she was 43.
Television actress Kishwer Merchant got pregnant at 40 and called it a 'gift from God'.
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan had their son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. Amrita was 43 at the time.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff