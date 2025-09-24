10 Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40s

Motherhood is a blessing, and our celebs know it well.

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, Namrata Thakker looks at stars who experienced pregnancy and motherhood in their 40s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif, 42, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Kat is in her third trimester and due next month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

After getting married to Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother for the first time when she was 36.

She was 40 when she conceived for the second time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia welcomed her second child, son Guriq, in October 2021. The actress was 41 at the time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu was 43 when she got pregnant with her daughter Devi, who was born in November 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Dabar became parents for the second time earlier this month.

Gauahar was 41 when she announced her pregnancy in April.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Ramanna/Instagram

Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna conceived at the age of 40 via IVF and gave birth to twin girls via earlier this month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

Actress and director Nandita Das was in her 40s when she became a mother back in 2010.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan welcomed her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, in 2008 via IVF when she was 43.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

Television actress Kishwer Merchant got pregnant at 40 and called it a 'gift from God'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan had their son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. Amrita was 43 at the time.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff